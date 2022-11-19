6,833 Shares in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 16,882.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter.

UBT opened at $24.32 on Friday. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

