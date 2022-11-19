8,048 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

