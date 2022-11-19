95,650 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 95,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 31.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 599,735 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 321.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.90. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,718,503.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $47,791.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $634,718,503.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,464,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,724 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.