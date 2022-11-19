Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $377.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.48. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.