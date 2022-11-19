Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $193.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $691.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.