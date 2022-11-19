Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,062 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ambev by 142.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,426 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 343.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 146.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 249,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 296,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

