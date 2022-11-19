Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,707 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

