Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $562,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Focus Financial Partners

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.