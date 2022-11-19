Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Price Performance

Kaman stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $575.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Kaman Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

