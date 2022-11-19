Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $589,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

