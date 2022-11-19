Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VSE by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. VSE Co. has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VSE

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

