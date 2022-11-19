Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

América Móvil Stock Performance

About América Móvil

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.