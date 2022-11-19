Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.7 %

UMC opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

