Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

