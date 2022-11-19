Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $515,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.