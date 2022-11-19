Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MCY opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

