Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 94.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
