Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $962.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $834.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.16 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,454.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.