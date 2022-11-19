Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,602 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KB stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.