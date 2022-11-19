Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,015 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

