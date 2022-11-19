Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $10.18 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

