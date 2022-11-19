Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

EVBG stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

