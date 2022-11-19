Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,759 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $25.23 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

