Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 741.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

