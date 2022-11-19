Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,883 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

IOVA opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.