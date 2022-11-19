Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $151.16. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

