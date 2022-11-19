Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,741,000.

Shares of GLU opened at $14.59 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

