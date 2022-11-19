Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.7% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 937,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

