AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

