Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $28.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

