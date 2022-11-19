Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.00 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

