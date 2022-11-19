Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

