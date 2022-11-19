Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,908.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,644.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.