Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $150,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $234,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco Company Profile

NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $98.42.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

