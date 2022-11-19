Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Gerard P. Smyth Sells 4,129 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

AMP stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

