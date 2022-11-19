Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.