Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $151.29 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

