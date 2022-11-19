Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,755.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,299 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

