Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

