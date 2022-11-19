Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after buying an additional 1,003,177 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

