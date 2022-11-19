Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154,847 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 15.1% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

