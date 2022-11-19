Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

