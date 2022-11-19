Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Up to $19.87

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.57. Arconic shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1,855 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Arconic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Arconic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 319.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

