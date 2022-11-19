Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 781 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

