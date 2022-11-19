Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 801 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,487,000 after purchasing an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $272,798,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 502,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 202,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

