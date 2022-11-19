Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.4 %

RIO stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.57) to GBX 5,450 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 5,700 ($66.98) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.