Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

