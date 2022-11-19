Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after buying an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 125.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 319,808 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $6,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 93.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 108,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

