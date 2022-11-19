Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 214,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

IQI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

