Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

